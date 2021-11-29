Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1,607.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,827 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,445 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.10. 107,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,372,505. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

