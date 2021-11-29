Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,888 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in GAN were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in GAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in GAN by 43.9% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other GAN news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $555,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $1,902,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,848 shares of company stock worth $4,712,377 in the last 90 days. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of GAN stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $9.78. 7,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,027. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.06.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

