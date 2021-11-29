Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $105.52 Million Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,096,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,517,000. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

BATS:PFFD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.27. 811,864 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.