Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,483 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $13,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,177,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,483 shares during the period. Oakmont Corp boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,918.2% in the second quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 913,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,817,000 after acquiring an additional 883,618 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,111.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 581,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,338,000 after acquiring an additional 555,280 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after acquiring an additional 498,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.93.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,882. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.36 and a 200-day moving average of $102.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.89 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

