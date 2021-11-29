ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,133 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $128.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.87. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.39 and a 52-week high of $138.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

