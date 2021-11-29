Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Declares $0.58 Semi-Annual Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Expeditors International of Washington has raised its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Expeditors International of Washington has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $123.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $132.28.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.