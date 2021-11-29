Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,994. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,654. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.08. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $132.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

