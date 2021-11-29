Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 13.5% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 316,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 129,648 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 282,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,803,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.91. The company has a market cap of $265.02 billion, a PE ratio of -44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.