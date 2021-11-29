Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $61.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average is $59.91. The stock has a market cap of $259.31 billion, a PE ratio of -44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

