Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.9% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Facebook by 621.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after buying an additional 1,377,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Facebook by 146.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after buying an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $333.12 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,809,513 shares of company stock valued at $628,971,546 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

