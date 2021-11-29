Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,571 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky bought 9,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $335,152. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $17.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.96. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.78%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

