Fear NFTs Price Reaches $1.27 on Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00063165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00071816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00094905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,418.50 or 0.07546549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,657.85 or 0.98476404 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

