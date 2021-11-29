FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2,912.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.52. 8,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,484. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

