Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Shares of FAR stock opened at GBX 23.83 ($0.31) on Monday. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The company has a market capitalization of £90.00 million and a PE ratio of -29.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.59.
About Ferro-Alloy Resources
