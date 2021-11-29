Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of FAR stock opened at GBX 23.83 ($0.31) on Monday. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The company has a market capitalization of £90.00 million and a PE ratio of -29.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.59.

About Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

