Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FRRVY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,212. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Ferrovial has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $32.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

