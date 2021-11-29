Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 86,744 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 445,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,744 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $33,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 355,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,374,000 after purchasing an additional 146,184 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.29 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $79.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.68.

