Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,883 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $34,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,590,000 after acquiring an additional 45,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,936 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,560,000 after purchasing an additional 125,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after acquiring an additional 210,712 shares during the period.

SCZ stock opened at $71.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.18 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.76.

