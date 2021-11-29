Fifth Third Bancorp Has $38.82 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $38,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,137 shares of company stock worth $16,245,151. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Summit Insights assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $649.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.92, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $662.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.79.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

