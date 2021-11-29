Fifth Third Bancorp Has $48.82 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,973 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $48,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 124.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 847 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 64,889 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in TJX Companies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 180,440 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $69.36 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average is $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

