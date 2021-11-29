Fifth Third Bancorp Has $562.98 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $562,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,156.80.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,504.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,412.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3,410.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

