Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $46,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,739,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,459,000 after purchasing an additional 100,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $262.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.95. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $119.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

