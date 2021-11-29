Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 33,404 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,739 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,404 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $54,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 463 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,249 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 61,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,089,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $143.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.71 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

