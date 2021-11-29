Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,848 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.07% of FedEx worth $42,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $238.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

