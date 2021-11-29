Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,215 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $64,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $315.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.