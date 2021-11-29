Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,496 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $72,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 52,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 258,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

KO opened at $53.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $232.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

