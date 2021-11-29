Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $31,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.28 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.19.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.