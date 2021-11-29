Financial Analysis: Minim (MINM) & Its Competitors

Minim (NASDAQ: MINM) is one of 40 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Minim to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90% Minim Competitors -32.26% -22.09% -4.81%

This table compares Minim and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $47.99 million -$3.86 million -24.67 Minim Competitors $695.62 million -$13.54 million 39.45

Minim’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Minim has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim’s competitors have a beta of 3.66, indicating that their average share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Minim and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 Minim Competitors 189 708 1228 44 2.52

Minim presently has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 94.26%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 9.30%. Given Minim’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Minim is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.9% of Minim shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Minim competitors beat Minim on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

