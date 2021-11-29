Financial Review: Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) vs. Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ)

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) and Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

This table compares Northwest Natural and Just Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Natural $773.68 million 1.75 $76.78 million $2.95 15.00 Just Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.02 -$304.79 million N/A N/A

Northwest Natural has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Just Energy Group.

Volatility and Risk

Northwest Natural has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Northwest Natural shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Just Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Northwest Natural shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Northwest Natural and Just Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Natural 0 1 3 0 2.75 Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northwest Natural presently has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.11%. Given Northwest Natural’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Northwest Natural is more favorable than Just Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Natural and Just Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Natural 10.91% 9.23% 2.20% Just Energy Group 7.21% -78.67% 16.53%

Summary

Northwest Natural beats Just Energy Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co. engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt. The company was founded by Rebecca MacDonald in July 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.