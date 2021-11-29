Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the October 31st total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Fiore Cannabis stock opened at 0.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.06. Fiore Cannabis has a 1 year low of 0.05 and a 1 year high of 0.26.
About Fiore Cannabis
Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.