Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the October 31st total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fiore Cannabis stock opened at 0.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.06. Fiore Cannabis has a 1 year low of 0.05 and a 1 year high of 0.26.

About Fiore Cannabis

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. engages in the cultivation, production, and development of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its brands include Gardens of WeEden, Blunt Box, Superior, FIORE Triple Certified, DIAMANTE, and PURE CLOUD 9. The company was founded on April 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

