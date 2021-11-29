First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,675 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,654,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 583,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEL stock opened at $156.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.00 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

