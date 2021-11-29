First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 102,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ecolab by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 35,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL stock opened at $226.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,208 shares of company stock worth $48,361,710 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

