First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 107 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

Shares of HON opened at $208.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

