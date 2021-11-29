First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,864 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,887 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Walmart by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 92,393 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 26,955 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 48,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $112,028,534.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,826,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,690,416 shares of company stock valued at $687,882,190 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $144.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.46. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $404.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

