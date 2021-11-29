First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 698 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

AbbVie stock opened at $116.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.92. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

