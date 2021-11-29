First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.98. 5,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.54. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. First of Long Island had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 310.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,286 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the second quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

