First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the October 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FPAFY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.80. 28,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1061 per share. This is an increase from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

