First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Down 79.7% in November

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the October 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNY. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000.

FNY stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.30. The stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,396. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.67. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $59.77 and a 52-week high of $79.92.

