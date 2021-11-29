First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Up 133.3% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the October 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the third quarter valued at $723,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,526,000. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 167,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 512,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,212. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

