First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is Gradient Investments LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 21.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,181,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,803 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $65,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,708 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 415.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,411,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,565 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,806,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,167 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,547,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,197,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 917,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FPE opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.