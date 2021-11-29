First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by 44.4% over the last three years.

FCT stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $12.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

