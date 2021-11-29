First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by 44.4% over the last three years.
FCT stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $12.84.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.