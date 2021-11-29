Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $31.10 target price on the stock.
OTCMKTS:FSPKF opened at $21.78 on Thursday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $26.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20.
About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.