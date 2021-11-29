Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $31.10 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:FSPKF opened at $21.78 on Thursday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $26.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical device products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. It operates through the following geographical segments: The New Zealand, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

