FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $213.25

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $213.25 and last traded at $213.57, with a volume of 1381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $215.15.
FLT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.27.
The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FLT)
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.
