FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $213.25

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $213.25 and last traded at $213.57, with a volume of 1381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $215.15.

FLT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

