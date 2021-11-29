Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Flexible Solutions International were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSI opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22. Flexible Solutions International Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

FSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Greenridge Global raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

