FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 22.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FlexShopper were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 127.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 57,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 82.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ FPAY opened at $2.53 on Monday. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $54.14 million, a P/E ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 1.17.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $250,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 118,163 shares of company stock worth $284,848 in the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

