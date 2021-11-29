Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.08. 677,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,416. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.