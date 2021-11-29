FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend by 69.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ FNCB opened at $9.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52. FNCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In related news, Director William G. Bracey purchased 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $95,081.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,066 shares in the company, valued at $184,297.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 69.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 333.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.

