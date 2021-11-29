Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Gap Down to $13.61

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.61, but opened at $12.83. Foghorn Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 11 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHTX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.