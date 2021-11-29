FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives $50.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of FORM traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.33. 396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,048. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in FormFactor by 1,360.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after buying an additional 592,611 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 400,979 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in FormFactor by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 456,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after buying an additional 335,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in FormFactor by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,429,000 after buying an additional 292,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

