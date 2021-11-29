Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $59.27 on Monday. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Formula One Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Formula One Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

