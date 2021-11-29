Forterra (LON:FORT) Price Target Cut to GBX 280

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 312.71 ($4.09).

Shares of LON:FORT opened at GBX 246 ($3.21) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £562.47 million and a P/E ratio of 15.57. Forterra has a 1 year low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 275.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 284.83.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

